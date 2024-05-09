E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises approximately 0.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of H World Group worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of H World Group by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 284,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 285,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,407,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 771,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. Bank of America cut their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

