Syon Capital LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,945,000 after acquiring an additional 533,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after acquiring an additional 434,284 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,663,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

YUM stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

