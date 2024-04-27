Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 128,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $467.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.27. The stock has a market cap of $423.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

