Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $472,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,437. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

