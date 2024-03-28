HT Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $116.07. 7,826,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $460.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.