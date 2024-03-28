Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

SCHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.81. 268,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,094. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

