WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 22,485 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4,210.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,780. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.