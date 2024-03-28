46,326 Shares in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Despegar.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 428,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,108. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DESP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

