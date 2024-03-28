WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.06. The company had a trading volume of 391,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,908. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $181.95 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

