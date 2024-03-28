ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

