White Pine Capital LLC Has $539,000 Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $5,614,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 348,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 74,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 24.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 755,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,958. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $816,283.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $435,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

