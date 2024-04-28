Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

ELV stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $537.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,198. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

