Golden State Equity Partners Sells 224 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $495.35 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

