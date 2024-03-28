Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

SLDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

SLDB opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Solid Biosciences

In related news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,430. Corporate insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.