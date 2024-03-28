13,950 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Landstar System comprises approximately 1.3% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $187.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.59. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.