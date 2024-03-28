BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Purchases 11,200 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $180,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,547,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,262,670.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of BRT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $304.99 million, a P/E ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

