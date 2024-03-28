Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. CSW Industrials accounts for 2.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 62.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,443. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSWI opened at $232.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.04 and a 200 day moving average of $199.25. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

