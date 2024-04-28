e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 12,506 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,875,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, April 18th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20.

On Monday, April 15th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ELF opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.86. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.