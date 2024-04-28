Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $6,479,000.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 719 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,338.20, for a total transaction of $962,165.80.

On Friday, April 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total transaction of $6,005,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,482 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.09, for a total transaction of $3,023,299.38.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,967 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.20, for a total transaction of $2,866,312.40.

On Friday, April 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total transaction of $7,449,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total transaction of $7,289,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total transaction of $7,687,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,282.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,351.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,733.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

