Total Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

