Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.78 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.