15,575 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,386,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFAX opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

