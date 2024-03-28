13,326 Shares in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Bought by Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. iShares USD Green Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned 0.19% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1483 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

