Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.