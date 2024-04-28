CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.63

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $4.19. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 13,319 shares changing hands.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

