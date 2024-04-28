Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of PRMW opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $33,135,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 763,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 303.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 606,256 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

