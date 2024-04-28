Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DLA opened at $2.52 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

