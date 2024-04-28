Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Up 209.1% in April

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Li Ning Trading Up 6.4 %
Li Ning stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $181.72.
