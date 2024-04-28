Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Up 209.1% in April

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Li Ning Trading Up 6.4 %

Li Ning stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $181.72.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

