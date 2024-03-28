Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 218,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned about 0.44% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,367,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,412,000 after acquiring an additional 804,855 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,195,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 751,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

