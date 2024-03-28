Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Invests $6.81 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 642,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,202,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 309,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,144,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

