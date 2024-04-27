Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 975,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $185,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,734 shares of company stock worth $17,208,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TRV stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

