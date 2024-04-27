Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.25

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 51850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Orex Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Orex Minerals

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

