Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Terra has a market cap of $442.58 million and $25.90 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001018 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 723,703,241 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

