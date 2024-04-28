Short Interest in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Grows By 33.5%

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 816,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.87.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $477.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

