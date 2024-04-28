Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.47.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.66. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,208,404. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

