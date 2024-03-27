Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 8,600.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 172,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

