Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 8,600.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 172,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
About Bunker Hill Mining
