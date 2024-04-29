Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Up to $37.89

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.89, but opened at $47.00. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 806,305 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SLNO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 27.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of -1.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $213,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,477.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $784,633.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $213,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,477.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,373 shares of company stock worth $1,090,260. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

