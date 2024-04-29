Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 231 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 45,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $1,344.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,306.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,137.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.