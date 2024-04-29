Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $44.72

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.72, but opened at $48.29. Docebo shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 45,803 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital cut their price target on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Get Docebo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Docebo

Docebo Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 496.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.