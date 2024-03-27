Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Decreased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 511,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,362. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

