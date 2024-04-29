McAdam LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. 3,107,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

