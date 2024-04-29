ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up to $15.78

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $16.63. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 31,559 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABVX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,630,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

