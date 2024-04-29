Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.33

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 654994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.