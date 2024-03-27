Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes $502,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GJUL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,232,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $62,157,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8,409.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 347,805 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $8,693,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of GJUL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 6,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,740. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $33.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

