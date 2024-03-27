Well Done LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Well Done LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 519,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,564. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

