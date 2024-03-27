Well Done LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS ITA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.98. 356,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.