iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 3,042,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

