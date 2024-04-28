Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $30.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 56.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CFLT opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.91.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
