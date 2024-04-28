Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $436,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,074,841.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,639 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,784. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in Q2 by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

