M/I Homes’ (MHO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $116.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.31. M/I Homes has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,385,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,554,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after buying an additional 102,358 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

